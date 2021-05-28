15 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 4 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Friday (May 28), taking Singapore's total to 61,970.

Fifteen of them are community cases. There are no new cases in migrant workers' dormitories.

Eleven of the locally transmitted cases have been linked to previous cases, with four unlinked. Eight linked cases had already been quarantined.

There were also 15 imported cases who have already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, eight are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

More details will be announced on Friday night, said the Ministry of Health.