15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (March 24), taking Singapore's total to 60,236.

All were imported cases placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

No new cases from the community or from within migrant workers' dormitories were announced.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, 13 new coronavirus cases were reported by MOH, including a 40-year-old Singaporean woman who had tested positive after initially testing negative for the virus.

She had been living in Austria since August 2019.

She returned to Singapore on March 2, and served her stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until March 16, said MOH.

She tested negative for the coronavirus on arrival on March 2 and when her swab was done on March 15 during her stay-home notice.

She later tested positive after a pre-departure test last Saturday, in preparation for a trip to Indonesia.

Her test result came back positive on Monday and she was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

MOH said she has a low viral load and her serology test has come back positive.

It said: "Given these indicate a likely past infection, we have classified the case as imported based on her travel history.

"She is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others."

She is asymptomatic.

The other 12 cases reported on Tuesday tested positive during their stay-home notice periods.

They comprised two more Singaporeans and two permanent residents returning from India, Malaysia and the United States; one dependant's pass holder from India; one work pass holder from the US; five work permit holders from Bangladesh, India and the Philippines; and one short-term visit pass holder from the United Arab Emirates.

MOH said one of the five work permit holders is a foreign domestic worker and all are asymptomatic.

It added on Tuesday that the number of new cases in the community has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to none in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from two cases to none over the same period.

With 12 cases discharged on Tuesday, 60,048 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 124 million people. More than 2.7 million people have died.