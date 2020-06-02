1.5 million packets of counterfeit cigarettes seized, three arrested

SINGAPORE - Three men were arrested in simultaneous raids on at least eight locations for their suspected involvement in the import of 1.5 million packets of counterfeit cigarettes with a street value of over $1.1 million.

The cigarettes, plastered with fake trademark labels, were discovered in three containers at Singapore Customs in Newton awaiting re-export to other countries.

The trademark right holder of the cigarettes had lodged a notice with Singapore Customs requesting the cigarettes' seizure as they violate intellectual property rights, leading to the operation.

The trademark right holder has begun legal action against the importer and other parties.

The three men, aged between 41 and 49, were arrested on May 28 and are now under police investigations. "The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringements, especially in relation to counterfeit goods that might pose potential health risks," the police said.

Areas where officers raided include Punggol Drive, Hillview Avenue, Jalan Asas, Teck Whye Lane, Clementi Avenue 2, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, Bedok South Avenue 3 and Beach Road.

If found guilty of importing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks, the three men can be jailed up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.