148 Home Team officers awarded scholarships, sponsorships for further studies

SINGAPORE - A total of 148 Home Team officers were given scholarships and sponsorships for further studies by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (July 15).

Among the recipients of the MHA Scholarship and Sponsorship Awards, 118 officers will pursue undergraduate studies, while 30 officers will embark on postgraduate studies.

Another eight officers were awarded the MHA Book Prize for being the top students in each cohort and writing the best dissertation papers.

These eight are pursuing their Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Criminology and Security degree offered by the Singapore Institute of Technology in collaboration with the University of Liverpool, and the Singapore University of Social Sciences' Bachelor of Public Safety and Security (Honours) programme.

Deserving officers are awarded scholarships and sponsorships to acknowledge their outstanding service, commitment and passion in keeping Singapore safe and secure, and to affirm their potential for excellence and further contributions to the Home Team.

All awardees of scholarships, which are only for full-time studies, and sponsorships will have to serve a bond.

At the awards ceremony at the MHA headquarters near Novena on Friday, Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo congratulated the officers and thanked them for their "unwavering support and sacrifices".

Mrs Teo also said the Home Team has "done well so far in its mission".

Referring to Singapore's low crime rate and its ranking on US-based Gallup's Law and Order Index as the safest country for the seventh consecutive year, she said: "There is a high level of public trust in the Home Team.

"In a survey that we conducted in 2021, 90 per cent of Singapore residents surveyed trust Home Team officers to carry out their duties professionally and fairly."

But amid the many challenges ahead, there is a need for the Home Team to invest in its officers' development, she added.

"Our operating environment is dynamic and complex, and increasingly unpredictable and volatile.

"We have to be ever ready, and, in fact, we have to get ahead in dealing with the evolving threats facing us, such as terrorism, scams, hostile information campaigns, and societal divides," said Mrs Teo.

"Strong leadership is vital to the Home Team's continued success.

"The challenges confronting the Home Team are constantly evolving, and our leaders need to be able to think forward, and be quick to adjust and adapt.

"Therefore, we invest heavily in grooming Home Team leaders."