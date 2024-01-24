144 FairPrice supermarkets to stay open on first day of CNY

SINGAPORE – Run out of food and drinks on the first day of Chinese New Year? You can head to FairPrice supermarkets as 144 of its 159 supermarkets will remain open on that day – Feb 10.

Forty-two of the outlets will operate round the clock, an increase from the 34 in 2023, the supermarket chain said on Jan 22.

It aims to “provide customers convenient access to groceries, alleviating the need for rushed stockpiling and concerns about limited access to festive supplies”.

On the eve of Chinese New Year on Feb 9, 35 stores will be open round the clock and all other outlets until 5pm.

On Feb 8, 69 branches will be open for 24 hours.

Operating hours for more than 30 outlets will be progressively extended, starting on Jan 26. For instance, branches in Tampines Mall and Downtown East will close at midnight instead of 11pm from Jan 26 to Feb 8.

Regular operating hours will resume on the second day of Chinese New Year on Feb 11.

Delivery slots for the online shop of the supermarket chain will be available only from 8am to 6pm on Feb 9.

While regular delivery hours of 8am to 10pm resume on the first day of Chinese New Year, there are limited slots and customers are advised to place their orders for Feb 10 and Feb 11 early.

More details of each store’s opening hours are available on the FairPrice website.