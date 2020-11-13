140 safety lapses posing fire and explosion risks found in blitz on waste recycling companies

SINGAPORE - Nearly 140 safety lapses posing fire and explosion risks were found during an enforcement blitz targeting waste recycling companies.

The poor handling of flammable and toxic gases, and obstructions to fire safety were among the contraventions Ministry of Manpower (MOM) inspectors uncovered during the operation in October.

More than 30 companies were inspected during the blitz, which was supported by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Inspectors also found other dangerous lapses that could hurt workers, such as unsafe stacking, unsafe electrical wiring and poor forklift conditions.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 13), the MOM reminded employers that they should be taking steps to protect their workers, like conducting risk assessments, ensuring they are not handling materials they are not equipped for, and following safe work practices.

It also emphasised the importance of vigilance in protecting workers' lives, and reminded companies to ensure necessary safeguards are in place to protect their employees.

"With year-end festivities approaching, businesses may be ramping up their work activities to meet deadlines due to earlier work suspension," it said.

"Last year, in November and December alone, there was a spate of accidents that unfortunately resulted in the death of 11 workers," it added.

On a positive note, the MOM said during the operation, its officers also found some companies with good practices, such as rejecting flammable materials if they lacked the expertise to handle them safely.

The Straits Times has contacted the MOM for more information. Penalties for safety lapses can include stop-work orders.