140 motorists caught over 2 weeks for traffic offences near Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE – A total of 140 motorists were caught for various traffic offences near the Woodlands Checkpoint between July 1 and 15.

Offences include crossing the double white lines on the viaduct leading into Woodlands Checkpoint, beating the red light in Woodlands Crossing and making unauthorised turns during restricted hours in Woodlands Centre Road, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday.

Superintendent Tong Weijie, deputy commander of Woodlands Checkpoint, said: “Such inconsiderate behaviour can contribute to severe traffic congestion and compromise the safety of other road users and checkpoint officers.

“The authorities will not hesitate to take firm action against those who do not observe traffic rules.”

ICA said the cases have been referred to the Traffic Police for further investigation.

Foreign drivers who did not follow its officers’ instructions were banned from re-entering Singapore, ICA added.

In June, a Malaysian driver was banned from entering Singapore after being caught on video attempting to cut the queue on the Causeway towards Malaysia by using the dedicated bus and lorry lane.

ICA urged motorists to follow traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and comply with checkpoint officers’ instructions.

Those who are caught flouting traffic rules may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

The Causeway, which the Woodlands Checkpoint leads to, is one of the world’s busiest border crossings. During the June school holidays, traveller volume peaked on June 16, with about 430,000 crossings, exceeding pre-Covid-19 levels.

Several changes have been made in recent months to alleviate congestion at the checkpoint.

For one, motorists will not be able to turn right into Woodlands Checkpoint from Woodlands Centre Road from July 17, except for buses and authorised vehicles.

Since April, the two lanes on the viaduct leading into Woodlands Checkpoint have been demarcated with continuous double white lines between them.