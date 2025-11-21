140 arrested in islandwide anti-drug raid; over 4.3kg of heroin among drugs seized

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In one anti-drug operation in November, the drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $892,000.

SINGAPORE – A total of 140 suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an islandwide anti-drug operation from Nov 10 to Nov 21 .

In a statement on Nov 21, CNB said a total o f 4,354g of heroin , 1,092g of Ice , 1,225g of cannabis , 135g of Ecstasy tablets , one bottle of methadone , one Erimin-5 tablet , a small amount of ketamine , 316 e-vaporisers and 1,342 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were seized during the raid.

The drugs are estimated to be worth more than $892,000. The heroin, Ice and cannabis seized could feed the addiction of 2,873 abusers for a week, said CNB.

The areas covered in the operation included Bedok, Bugis, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Jurong, Sembawang and Yishun.

On the morning of Nov 13 , a 53-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested in a residential unit in Jurong East for drug trafficking offences by CNB officers acting on information they received. Her arrest led to the arrest of three Singaporean men, aged 61, 65 and 67 , for suspected drug abuse.

A total of about 1,031g of heroin, 131g of Ice, 121g of Ecstasy tablets, one Erimin-5 tablet, drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to $6,067 were seized from various parts of the unit, including the toilet drainage.

Around the same time, a 36-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences at a residential unit in the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road after CNB officers launched an operation there.

Cash amounting to $5,322.90, RM442.05 (S$139), $155 in Brunei currency and 5 baht (20 Singapore cents ) were seized from the man.

Vape-related products including 304 e-vaporisers and 1,337 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were seized from the man’s car.

In the afternoon of Nov 18, CNB officers raided a hotel in Bugis and arrested two Singaporean men, aged 44 and 49 , for suspected drug trafficking offences.

A 37-year-old Singaporean woman was also nabbed for suspected drug-related offences at the hotel lobby . A search of the three suspects uncovered a total of about 2,436g of heroin, 793g of Ice, 884g of cannabis, 11g of Ecstasy tablets. Cash amounting to $9,079.90 was also seized from both men.

Investigations into all the suspects are ongoing.