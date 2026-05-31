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A red sedan with a severely damaged front and rear can be seen in a video of the accident.

SINGAPORE – Fourteen people were taken to hospital after a multi- vehicle collision on the PIE involving two cars, a tipper truck and two lorries on the evening of May 30.

In a response to queries from The Straits Times , the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on the PIE in the direction of Tuas before Jurong Town Hall Road exit at around 6.30pm.

The police said 14 people, aged between 23 and 54, were taken to hospital.

SCDF said six people were taken to the National University Hospital, and another eight people to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Five others were assessed for injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, SCDF added.

It also said that it found a person trapped in a driver’s seat when it arrived. The person was subsequently rescued by SCDF using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The police said a 39-year-old male tipper truck driver is helping with investigations.

In a video of the accident site posted by user @klynzz_txyy on Instagram, a stationary tipper truck is seen on the middle lane of the three-lane expressway with its hazard lights switched on.

A red sedan is in front of the tipper truck with its rear crushed by the heavy vehicle. The front of the car is also crushed, with the vehicle’s engine compartment exposed .

A passerby with a yellow helmet can be seen kneeling next to the driver’s seat of the red sedan.

Sheets of paper and two ladders are strewn across the road surface. Two lorries, which have collided with each other, are seen a few metres further down.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to annual statistics released by the Traffic Police (TP) in February, the number of people injured in traffic accidents increased from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries also went up, from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.