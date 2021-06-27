12 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 1 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Sunday (June 27), taking Singapore's total to 62,544.

Of these cases, 12 are in the community and two are imported.

The 12 community cases include one unlinked case. The remaining 11 are linked to existing cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, MOH reported that an 84-year-old Singaporean woman had died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

She was tested for Covid-19 on June 15 as part of MOH's community surveillance testing for visitors to 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View, and was confirmed to have the infection on the same day.

She had not been vaccinated and had a history of cancer and hypertension.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has contacted her family and is extending assistance to them, said MOH.

The Covid-19 deaths in Singapore is now 36.

On Saturday, MOH also reported 13 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, all in the community.

Five of these cases were linked to previous cases and had already been placed under quarantine.

Four cases were unlinked at the time.

Among the new cases were three who work at Changi General Hospital - a 21-year-old nurse and two porters. The nurse has been classified as an unlinked case, while the porters, aged 48 and 66, were linked to the cluster at the hospital. There are now five cases in the cluster.

Overall, MOH said the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from 109 cases in the week before to 92 cases in the past week.

But the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased, from 13 cases in the week before to 19 cases in the past week.

There were also four imported cases reported on Saturday, who were already placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Another 20 patients had been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

There were 143 patients still in hospital and another 170 isolated and cared for at community facilities.