14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - Fourteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed as at noon on Friday (Feb 19), taking Singapore's total to 59,846.

All of them had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated after arriving in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health. Only one had been required to have a mandatory on-arrival serology test.

There were no cases from the community or migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, 11 Covid-19 new cases were reported. All were imported, and the travellers had been placed on stay-home notice and tested on arrival.

None had symptoms, except a 31-year-old woman who had arrived from Italy on a student's pass and became ill on Feb 9.

The 10 others comprised a 63-year-old Singaporean woman, a permanent resident who had arrived from Bangladesh, a work pass holder who had come from the United Arab Emirates and seven work permit holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

There were three new cases in the community in the past week, down from seven in the week before.

The weekly number of unlinked cases in the community fell from six to one over the same period.

With three more patients discharged on Thursday, 59,664 have fully recovered. Twenty remain in hospital, including one in intensive care, and 104 are in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. Globally, the virus has infected more than 109 million people and left 2.4 million dead.