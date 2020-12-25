14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Dec 25), all of which were imported.

They were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories.

Friday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,509

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, there were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed.

They were all imported and placed on stay-home notices when they arrived here, said MOH.

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories.

Among the 13 cases, one is a seven-year-old Singaporean girl who arrived from the United States and another is a permanent resident - a 48-year-old man - who returned from the United Kingdom.

Another eight are work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia, India, the Philippines and Sri Lanka, including seven foreign domestic workers.

The remaining three cases are two student's pass holders and a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India.

All 13 were tested while serving their stay-home notices.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one such case in the past week who is currently unlinked, said MOH.

With 10 cases discharged on Thursday, 58,317 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 98 were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 78 million people. Over 1.7 million people have died.