14 new community Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 4 unlinked; 7 are imported

Singapore reported a total of 21 coronavirus cases on June 19, 2021.
SINGAPORE - There were 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Saturday noon (June 19), taking Singapore's total to 62,403, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, 14 were in the community and seven were imported.

The 14 community cases include four unlinked ones. The remaining 10 are linked to previous cases.

Of the linked cases, seven had already been quarantined, while the other three were detected through surveillance.

All imported cases were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported in workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

