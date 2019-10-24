1.4 million Singaporeans to receive Bicentennial Bonus benefits in November

SINGAPORE - A total of 1.4 million Singaporeans will receive up to three of the Bicentennial Bonus benefits this November. These are the Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) - Cash (Bicentennial Payment), Central Provident Fund (CPF) Top-up, and Workfare Bicentennial Bonus.

During Budget 2019, the Government had announced a $1.1 billion Bicentennial Bonus to commemorate Singapore's Bicentennial and to support individuals who need more help.

SMS notifications for GSTV - Cash (Bicentennial Payment) and Workfare Bicentennial Bonus will go out by the end of this month.

The letters for the Workfare Bicentennial Bonus and CPF Top-Up will be issued in November.

Eligible Singaporeans will receive their Workfare Bicentennial Bonus this month, and the CPF Top-Up and GSTV in November.