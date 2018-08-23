Most infants fed formula milk from recalled Dumex batch at KKH and NUH reported to be well

SINGAPORE - Eleven of 13 infants who were fed formula milk from a batch potentially contaminated with bacteria are reported to be well, a spokesman for KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) said on Thursday (Aug 23).

The caregiver of another child who may have been given milk from the recalled batch of Dumex's Mamil Gold Infant Milk Formula - Stage 1 (850g) at National University Hospital (NUH) has been advised to monitor the child's condition and seek treatment if symptoms develop.

The Health Ministry revealed on Tuesday that formula from the implicated batch had been used at the two hospitals between Aug 1 and 20.

They have contacted parents and caregivers who may have received the infant formula.

The batch of 4,200 tins imported from Malaysia, which has been on sale islandwide since January, was recalled after samples tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Monday.

Products from the recalled batch expire on Sept 11, 2019, and can be identified by the batch number 09117R1 printed on the lid.

While rare, infections from the bacterium - which can survive dry conditions, such as in dry food like powdered milk - can be fatal to newborns, as it can cause meningitis or sepsis.

Infants with the Cronobacter infection, which can be treated with antibiotics, may show symptoms such as fever, poor feeding or lethargy, though no cases have been reported so far.

Associate Professor Ng Kee Chong, chairman of the medical board at KKH, said that 11 of the 13 caregivers - whose children were given the infant formula while in hospital - have been contacted, and it is trying to get in touch with the remaining two.

The hospital has also stopped the use of the Dumex Mamil Gold brand of milk powder.

"Our top priority is the health of the babies," said Prof Ng, who added that caregivers should immediately consult a doctor if their infant displays symptoms or feels unwell.

An NUH spokesman said it has reviewed its records and one patient may have been fed the product, though it has not received any reports of patients experiencing symptoms related to consumption of the milk.

This is the first time a formula milk product has been recalled for failing to meet the AVA's food safety standards and requirements.