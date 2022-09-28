13kg of drugs worth $790,000 seized in two anti-drug operations; five arrested

SINGAPORE - Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested five suspected drug offenders and seized almost 13kg of drugs in two anti-drug operations on Monday.

The drugs - comprising cannabis, Ice, heroin, ketamine, Ecstasy tablets, Erimin-5 tablets, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps - are estimated to have a total street value of $790,000, and are sufficient to feed about 1,180 cannabis abusers, 1,240 Ice abusers and 960 heroin abusers for a week, said the agency.

In the first operation, CNB officers arrested a 42-year-old Singaporean man on Monday afternoon after they intercepted his vehicle in the vicinity of Rivervale Street. The officers recovered 6,069g of cannabis, 524g of Ice and 124g of Ecstasy tablets, as well as three fire extinguishers that had been hollowed out. About 4,517g of cannabis was concealed inside one of these fire extinguishers.

The man was also escorted to his residence in the same area, where about 2,224g of cannabis, 20g of seeds believed to be cannabis seeds, 301g of Ice, 246g of ketamine, 1g of Ecstasy tablets, 648 Erimin-5 tablets and 94 LSD stamps were seized.

In a separate operation on Monday afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 33-year-old Singaporean man and a 42-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Upper Serangoon View. The officers recovered about 12g of heroin from the 33-year-old man, and about 31g of Ice from the 42-year-old man.