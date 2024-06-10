135 million early deaths since 1980 linked to air pollution, with spikes during climate events

SINGAPORE - Between 1980 and 2020, air pollution was linked to 135 million premature deaths globally, with the death toll spiking when unhealthy air coincided with climate events, a study led by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has found.

There was a 14 per cent rise in such deaths – or 7,000 more fatalities each year – during the years when climatic events such as El Nino, the Indian Ocean Dipole and the North Atlantic Oscillation happened.

The main killer is the PM2.5 pollutant – microparticles that come from haze, burning from power plants, and wildfires – that gets lodged deep in the lungs and enters the bloodstream. This can cause breathing difficulties, and heart and lung disease, among others.

Premature deaths refer to fatalities that occur earlier than expected, based on average life expectancy, due to preventable diseases and environmental factors.

More than 360 major air pollution events occurred worldwide in the 40 years studied. And of the 135 million premature fatalities in that timeframe, Asia had the highest death toll, led by 49 million mortalities in China and 26.1 million in India.

The NTU-led study found that a third of premature deaths during that time were associated with stroke, another third with heart disease, while lung disease and cancer made up the rest.

Higher temperatures, wind pattern changes and reduced precipitation can lead to stagnant air conditions and the accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere, according to the study’s findings, published in the Environmental International journal in April. These result in higher concentrations of PM2.5 particles that are particularly harmful to human health.

Of the natural climate phenomena, the Indian Ocean Dipole was found to have had the largest impact on the number of deaths, followed by the North Atlantic Oscillation, and then El Nino.

A positive Indian Ocean Dipole causes warmer sea surface temperatures in the western Indian Ocean near Africa, leading to hotter weather across South-east Asia and Australia. El Nino also brings hotter, drier weather over both regions.

During the 2015 South-east Asia haze crisis – when Singapore’s 24-hour PSI surpassed 300 and forced schools to close for a day – El Nino had coincided with a positive Indian Ocean Dipole.

On the other side of the world, pressure patterns in the atmosphere over Iceland and the Azores Islands in the Atlantic Ocean result in the North Atlantic Oscillation. During a negative Oscillation, eastern United States and northern Europe get colder, while souther n Europe gets warmer.

The researchers looked at historical Nasa satellite data to track the levels of PM2.5 in the atmosphere. They also analysed data on the incidence and mortality of diseases linked to pollution from the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

South-east Asia is the only region to be impacted by all three climate events, and becomes the most vulnerable when all three weather patterns coincide, said Associate Professor Steve Yim, who led the study.