134 suspected drug offenders arrested, drugs worth $555,000 seized: CNB

SINGAPORE - In raids that took place across the island between Aug 15 and 26, 134 suspected drug offenders were arrested and drugs with a street value of about $555,000, as well as an airsoft gun and pellets, were seized, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Thursday (Aug 26).

The following drugs were seized during the operations: 3,730g of heroin, 866g of Ice, or crystal methamphetamine, 5,240g of cannabis, 2g of ketamine, 21g of new psychoactive substances, 51 Ecstasy tablets, 108 Erimin-5 tablets, 29 "Yaba" tablets, a bottle of methadone and four bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

According to the CNB release, some of the areas covered in the raids included Bukit Batok, Kallang and Sengkang.

CNB officers arrested two Singaporean men, both aged 21, in the vicinity of Ghim Moh Road, in follow-up operations on Wednesday and Thursday.

The arrests were made after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers at the Parcel Post Section at Singapore Post Centre in Eunos on Tuesday noticed anomalies upon scanning a parcel, which was found to contain 26g of cannabis concealed in a CD case. The case was then referred to the CNB.

One of the men was found to have 71g of cannabis on his person. An additional 120g of the drug and various drug paraphernalia were then seized from his residence.

An airsoft gun and pellets were found in his vehicle and these have been referred to the police for further investigations.

In another raid on Tuesday morning, CNB officers targeted a residential unit in the vicinity of Chai Chee Avenue and arrested two Singaporean men, aged 58 and 59.

A small amount of heroin and a bottle of methadone were seized from the unit, along with drug paraphernalia.

CNB said that before their arrest, the men were believed to have thrown suspected controlled drugs out of the window. Three packets and straws containing about 13g of heroin were later recovered by CNB officers.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

According to CNB figures, heroin and cannabis are some of the more commonly abused drugs here, with Ice taking the top spot.

A total of 2,724 arrests were made last year, with the total amount of drugs seized having a street value of $18.16 million.