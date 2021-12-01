1,324 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; ICU utilisation rate up at 59.7%

SINGAPORE - There were 1,324 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 01), up from 1,239 on Tuesday.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 59.7 per cent, up from 58.5 per cent on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.67 up from 0.66 on Tuesday.

This is the 19th day in a row that the growth rate is below one. The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Eight people aged between 59 and 86 died of complications linked to Covid-19, said MOH.

All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 726.

The new infections comprised 1,266 cases in the community, 45 in migrant worker dormitories and 13 imported cases.

Of the community cases, 200 were seniors aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 266,049.

As at Tuesday, 87 per cent of the total population have either completed the full vaccination regimen or taken two doses of the vaccines, and 27 per cent have taken booster shots.

