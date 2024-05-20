$130k worth of cough syrup and medicines seized in Geylang condo raid

SINGAPORE – Approximately 165 litres of cough syrup and more than 57,000 units of assorted medicines, with a street value of about $130,000, were seized after a two-day raid on May 13 and 14.

The raid – conducted by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the police – was aimed at disrupting the illegal manufacture and supply of codeine cough syrup and other medicines, the two authorities said in a joint statement on May 20.

The seizure, which is one of the largest involving illegal medicine in five years, took place at a condominium unit in Geylang. The unit was suspected to be used for the illegal manufacture and storage of cough syrup and medicines.

Other assorted medicines that were seized included cough suppressants, armodafinil and sedatives.

A man is assisting with investigations.

HSA and the police said their officers had laid an ambush in the vicinity of the man’s condo unit and detained him when he was leaving the apartment.

He then led the authorities to his unit, where he had been allegedly operating out of since December 2023 to manufacture and store cough syrup and medicines for illegal sale in Geylang.

The premises were unsanitary, noted the authorities.

The cough syrup was found to have been made in the bathroom, where measuring cups containing cough syrup mixture were left uncovered next to the toilet bowl and on the sink countertop.

HSA seized 984 prescription-sized 90ml bottles, one 3.8-litre canister and three 25-litre plastic buckets, which were filled with cough syrup. Additionally, tools that were used for manufacturing cough syrup such as measuring cups and stirrers were also seized.