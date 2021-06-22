13,000 drivers, delivery riders to get up to $650 in NTUC relief payout

Limousine, combi-bus drivers as well as delivery drivers and riders who are members of associations affiliated to the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will be getting a one-off payout of up to $650 as part of a relief package that is being offered amid the slow recovery of the economy.

The support, which will be offered to members of the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA), is part of a $4.28 million package by the NTUC and can benefit as many as 13,000 drivers and riders.

It is being provided to drivers of combi-buses that can seat up to 13 people and limousines in view of the significant decline in bookings during the course of the pandemic, and to delivery drivers and riders to cushion the impact of the recent petrol duty increase, the NTUC said in a press statement yesterday.

To qualify for the grant, combi-bus and limousine drivers have to be paid-up NPHVA members and hold a valid vocational licence.

Delivery drivers and riders must be paid-up NDCA members and should be using a petrol-based vehicle.

They should also be making most of their income from their work as freelance combi-bus, limousine or delivery drivers and riders before March 31, and should not be recipients of the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund.

They are also required to provide supporting documents such as proof of trade income and self-employed status.

Those who are eligible can go to the online site http://ufse.org.sg/Pages/reliefscheme.aspx to apply for the payout till July 16.

They can also visit a pop-up centre located at Begonia Terrace in Downtown East after booking an appointment slot.

The scheme will be administered by the NTUC's Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit.

Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application in four to six weeks, NTUC said.

Drivers and riders who meet the eligibility criteria but are not members of the associations can also apply for the scheme by signing up to be members of the NPHVA or NDCA. They can apply for the scheme after they have successfully become members.

Combi-bus and limousine drivers will each get $650, delivery drivers using petrol or hybrid vehicles will each get $400, while delivery riders using motorcycles will each get $250. They must have joined the associations on or before March 1 this year.

Combi-bus and limousine drivers who joined the associations after March 1 will each get $600, delivery drivers $350 each, and delivery riders $200 each.

Mr Mohamad Azan Salleh, president of NPHVA, said the association has received feedback from drivers that their incomes have been severely impacted by Covid-19. "I'm grateful for the timely support," said Mr Azan.