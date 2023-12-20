13-year-old Singaporean boy graduates from top Australian university with perfect GPA

SINGAPORE - When Nathanael Koh was one year old, he was diagnosed with a condition that affected his cognitive and physical development, leaving his parents anxious that he may never function independently.

His father, Mr Chris Koh, 45, told The Straits Times: “He could not walk without help at two years old. As a child, he never spoke and if he made a sound, it was a mess of words that no one understood.

“Crying and feeling lost was a constant thing for (my wife and me) for months.”

But it was when the couple introduced Nathanael to books that they realised his ability to read and learn at levels far beyond those expected for his peers.

On Dec 15, at 13, he became one of the youngest students to graduate from the Australian National University (ANU), earning an honours degree in music composition with a perfect grade point average.

He also earned a high distinction in his thesis which explored the use of linear algebra to find possible harmonies and test it out.

Despite being surrounded by students often twice or thrice his age, Nathanael said that he has no problem coping with the academic rigours of university or fitting in with his classmates.

“I could think at the same level as them and we all communicated through our common language of music,” he said.

Nathanael started playing piano at three years old but switched to musical theory as per his teacher’s recommendation because his fingers were too weak. He later learned to play the piano, clarinet and saxophone.

At age nine, he completed his diploma in music theory from Trinity College London. That same year, he became the youngest composer-in-residence at the Singapore’s Kids Philharmonic Orchestra.

His original compositions have since been performed by professional musicians in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Finland.