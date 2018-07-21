13-year-boy missing since Tuesday, last spotted at Tan Kah Kee MRT station

SINGAPORE - A 13-year-old boy has been missing since Tuesday (July 17), with the police appealing for information on his whereabouts.

The police said in a statement on Friday evening that Kwa Ka Shing was last seen at Tan Kah Kee MRT station at about 7am on Tuesday.

An appeal for information for the boy, believed to be started by the parents, has circulated around Facebook the past few days. The post described Ka Shing as being around 1.7m tall with blue-framed spectacles, and urged anyone who spots him to contact his parents via two listed phone numbers.

When The Straits Times called one of the two numbers listed on the post, the woman who answered said she was too busy and declined to comment.

In another Facebook post, Hai Bin Punggol, a prawning spot, said Ka Shing was seen at their outlet on Wednesday near midnight, in a black and green-striped T-shirt. The post showed a screengrab from a close-circuit television image of a boy, believed to be Ka Shing, fishing.

Anyone with information about Ka Shing's whereabouts is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.