13 taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and car in Orchard Road

SINGAPORE – Thirteen people were taken to hospital after an accident in Orchard Road in the early morning of Jan 28.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident taken by an ST reader shows a lorry and a car on the pavement in front of the Apple store in Orchard Road. A police car can be seen behind the lorry.

The front bumpers of both the lorry and the car appear to be damaged.

A bench on the pavement has been knocked over.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted at about 6.20am to an accident at the junction of Orchard Road and Orchard Link. Paramedics took six people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and seven to Singapore General Hospital.

It added that another five people were assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital.

Police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident, which involved a lorry and a car, at 6.15am.

The 13 people taken conscious to hospital comprised a 64-year-old male car driver and 12 male lorry passengers aged between 30 and 51. The lorry passengers are foreign workers.

Investigations are ongoing, added the police.

When ST arrived at the scene at about 11am, the lorry and the car had been towed away from the pavement. The bench had also been put back upright, but was cordoned off.

An employee of the Adidas store, which is near the accident site, said both vehicles were still on the pavement at about 9am.

The vehicles were towed away at about 10.20am.

The traffic in the area was normal, with a pedestrian crossing nearby working as usual.