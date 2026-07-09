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13 public libraries to close charging stations after safety incidents; power bank rentals available from July 27

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The quick charge counter for mobile devices at Bishan Public Library.

The quick charge counter for mobile devices at Bishan Public Library.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – Charging stations for mobile devices at 13 libraries will be closed from July 27 due to an increase in incidents involving unattended devices.

In some cases, faulty devices and use of multi-adaptors have caused electrical overloading, the National Library Board (NLB) said in social media posts on July 8.

Power banks will be available at ChargeSPOT rental stations from July 27 instead.

According to ChargeSPOT’s website, renting a power bank will cost $1.50 for the first hour and will be capped at $10 a day.

“This will supplement free charging points at more than 1,800 seats available through the Seat Booking System,” NLB said.

More information about power bank rental and troubleshooting can be found on the ChargeSPOT app, which patrons can also use to contact ChargeSPOT’s help centre.

The Straits Times has contacted NLB and SCDF for more details.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.