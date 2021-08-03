13 people test positive for Covid-19 at 5 community surveillance testing sites: MOH

SINGAPORE - Thirteen individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 following the conclusion of the Ministry of Health's (MOH) testing operations at five community sites.

In an update on Tuesday night (Aug 3), MOH said among the residents, visitors and individuals who had interacted with residents of Block 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, two people tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 430 individuals tested negative during that testing operation that concluded on July 30.

Four people tested positive for Covid-19 at the testing operation at Blocks 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 4 that concluded on July 31.

Another 842 people had tested negative.

Among the residents of Block 3 Teck Whye Lane, MOH said four individuals had tested positive and 371 had tested negative.

Another three tested positive at the testing operation for residents of Block 510 West Coast Drive, and 397 individuals tested negative.

The testing operation for residents at Block 357 Yung An Road in Jurong found all 260 individuals to be negative for Covid-19.