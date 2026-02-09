13 people taken to hospital after accident involving two buses at Sengkang East bus stop

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident, which took place in Sengkang East Road, at 11.15am on Feb 9.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident, which took place in Sengkang East Road, at 11.15am on the same day.

A 68-year-old male bus driver was among those taken conscious to hospital, said the police.

Images of the aftermath of the accident circulating online show a double-decker bus, with a Go-Ahead Singapore logo and its windscreen caved in, behind another bus with a dented rear bumper carrying the SBS Transit logo.

Debris from the shattered windscreen can be seen on the bus lane, and a side mirror from the double-decker bus appears to have broken off.

In a Facebook post about the incident at about 1.40pm, bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore said its bus service 104 was involved in an accident at the bus stop outside Sengkang Community Hub earlier that day.

Emergency services were activated and injured passengers were taken to hospital and receiving medical attention, it said.

“The safety and well-being of those involved are our top priority,” said the bus operator, adding that those who were on board the bus and require assistance may contact it on 6812-6469 or via e-mail.

Go-Ahead Singapore is cooperating with the relevant authorities amid ongoing investigations.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said bus service 372 was rear-ended by another bus.

“Our priority is the well-being of the six passengers and the bus captain on board our bus who were taken to hospital for treatment. We are already in touch with them to extend our care, concern and assistance,” said Mrs Wu.

She added that they received outpatient treatment.