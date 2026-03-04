Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 14 offenders are aged between 19 and 44 years old, ICA said.

SINGAPORE – Fourteen people were arrested for alleged immigration and harbouring offences after an enforcement operation in Hougang on March 3.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on March 4 that 13 Indian nationals – 11 men and two women, aged between 19 and 44 – had overstayed in Singapore after the expiry of their visit passes.

Another 26-year-old Indian national, who provided lodging for the immigration offenders, was also arrested.

ICA investigations are ongoing.

Under Singapore’s laws, overstayers can be jailed for up to six months, subjected to at least three strokes of the cane, or fined up to $6,000.

Arrested immigration offenders are also deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after sentencing, or payment of fines.

Any person caught recklessly or knowingly harbouring immigration offenders may be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $6,000.

Those caught negligently harbouring overstayers may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $6,000, or both.

ICA said those intending to rent out their premises must check the immigration status of their prospective foreign tenants to ensure that their stay in Singapore is legal.

This includes checking the tenant’s original immigration or work pass, verifying its validity with the issuing authority, and cross-checking the listed particulars against that of the tenant’s original passport.