13 people arrested for alleged involvement in rental scams amounting to more than $1.3 million

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested 13 people for their suspected involvement in 480 rental scams amounting to more than $1.3 million.

In an islandwide operation between March 9 and 13, the police nabbed nine men and four women aged between 18 and 56.

The scammers would impersonate property agents and ask victims for payment to secure the rental of a unit before viewing it.

Another three women, aged between 21 and 27, are also assisting in investigations, the police added.

Preliminary investigations show that these 16 people allegedly allowed their bank accounts to be used to receive illicit proceeds before withdrawing the money for others in the syndicate.

Police investigations are ongoing.

“To avoid becoming involved in money laundering activities, members of the public should always reject requests to allow their bank accounts to be used to receive and transfer money for others,” the police said.

For more information on scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

For assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.