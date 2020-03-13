13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine who caught the virus overseas; 200 confirmed cases so far

SINGAPORE - Singapore has confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine that are imported, said the Ministry of Health on Friday (March 13).

The imported cases include two Singaporeans who got the virus after attending a mass religious event near Kuala Lumpur. There are now four local cases linked to the event.

The Safra Jurong cluster remains Singapore's largest, with 44 cases, including one that was confirmed in the latest update.

Singapore now has 200 Covid-19 cases.

As of noon on Friday (March 13), 97 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 103 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while 11 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.