13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore including 7 in community, of which 2 are unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Friday (June 4), taking Singapore's total to 62,158.

There were seven community cases, two of which are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining five linked cases had already been placed under quarantine, said MOH.

There were also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. All of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Friday night.