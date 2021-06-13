13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 10 in community

Singapore reports 10 new Covid-19 community infections, including 2 unlinked.
Singapore reports 10 new Covid-19 community infections, including 2 unlinked.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
  • Published
    45 min ago

SINGAPORE - There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Sunday (June 13), taking Singapore's total to 62,276.

Sunday's figure comprises 10 community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, two are currently unlinked.

Of the eight linked cases, five had already been placed on quarantine, while three were detected through surveillance, said MOH.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. Two of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 