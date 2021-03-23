13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (March 23), taking Singapore's total to 60,221.

All the 13 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

The last local transmission here was reported on March 12.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, a 73-year-old British man who arrived in Singapore from Indonesia is one of 12 new Covid-19 cases reported by MOH.

All 12 cases were imported and tested positive after being placed on stay-home notices.

The 73-year-old and nine others were asymptomatic when tested, while the two remaining patients had symptoms.

The Briton was here on a short-term visit pass to visit a family member.

The 11 other cases comprise a dependant's pass holder and two work pass holders who had come from India, six work permit holders who had travelled from Bangladesh and India, and two short-term visit pass holders who had arrived from India.

MOH said that out of the 91 cases reported from March 16 to Monday, 31 have had a positive serology test result, while 43 have tested negative. The other 17 results are pending.

With 13 patients discharged on Monday, 60,036 people have recovered from the disease. A total of 21 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 106 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 123 million people. Over 2.7 million people have died.