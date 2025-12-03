13 men arrested for suspected links to secret societies during island-wide raids

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Thirteen men aged between 21 and 39 were arrested during island-wide raids on Nov 28 and Nov 29 for their suspected links to secret societies.

Close to 100 people at about 40 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments, and food and beverage outlets were checked during the two-day raid, the police said in a statement on Dec 3.

If found guilty of being a member of an illegal secret society , each suspect can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

The raids were led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department , and supported by the five other police divisions .

The police said they will continue to conduct regular enforcement operations at public entertainment and nightlife outlets, as well as popular congregation hot spots during the year-end festive season.

The police said: “Firm action will be taken against anyone who is associated with secret societies and chooses to flout the law.

“Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately.”