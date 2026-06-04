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13 men arrested for alleged links to secret societies

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Nearly 100 people and about 35 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments, and food and beverage outlets were checked during a two-day raid.

Nearly 100 people and about 35 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments, and food and beverage outlets were checked during a two-day raid.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Fatimah Mujibah

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SINGAPORE – Thirteen men aged between 21 and 39 were arrested during islandwide raids on May 22 and May 23 for their suspected links to secret societies.

Nearly 100 people and about 35 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments, and food and beverage outlets were checked during the two-day raid, the police said in a statement on June 4.

Police investigations of all 13 men are ongoing.

If found guilty of being a member of an illegal secret society, each suspect can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

The raids were led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department, and supported by four other police divisions.

The police said they will continue to conduct regular enforcement operations at public entertainment and nightlife outlets, as well as popular congregation hot spots.

They added: “Firm action will be taken against anyone who is associated with secret societies and chooses to flout the law.

“Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately.”

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Gang fights 2.0: How social media is being used to recruit members and threaten rivals
7 people, including drunken girl, 16, arrested in anti-secret societies raids in Rochor, Little India

Fatimah Mujibah is a journalist at The Straits Times who covers both local and international breaking news, as well as current affairs.

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