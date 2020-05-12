13 firms in S'pore donate hand sanitiser, 100,000 masks to Batam

Thirteen companies here donated 100,000 KN95 masks and five tonnes of hand sanitiser to Batam, Indonesia, yesterday in an effort organised by Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB).

The donation by the firms, 11 of which have operations in Batam, will go to front-line healthcare workers.

A virtual ceremony marking the handover was witnessed by Indonesia's Ambassador to Singapore Ngurah Swajaya and the companies' representatives.

EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin represented the Singapore group, while Batam Mayor Muhammad Rudi received the donation on behalf of the city's government.

Batam is the largest city in the province of Riau Islands.

Indonesia has reported more than 14,000 cases of Covid-19, with nearly 1,000 deaths.

It is currently in partial lockdown, which includes a ban on gatherings of more than five people and mandatory work-from-home arrangements in selected cities.

Its officials have said that discussions about an "exit strategy" have begun so that the economy - the region's largest - can be completely reopened by late July or early August.

Dr Beh said Indonesia and Singapore share a close and longstanding relationship, with the Republic's links to Batam bringing benefits to both sides for over three decades.

"It is therefore crucial that during these challenging times, we continue to strengthen this close relationship in preparation for the eventual recovery, and for the years to come," he said. Singapore has been Indonesia's largest investor since 2014, and regular ferries run between Singapore and Batam.

The donation's contributors include fragrance and flavour company Firmenich Asia, Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group, Indonesian property developer Sinar Mas Land, engineering solutions firm Sembcorp Marine and electronics supplier Panasonic Industrial Devices Singapore.

Other donations to Indonesia amid the Covid-19 outbreak include one by SGPeduli, a group of Singaporeans living and working in Jakarta. Last month, it raised funds and bought gear such as hazmat suits, masks and face shields for distribution in the Indonesian capital.

The Singapore Government has contributed 30,000 diagnostic tests and five polymerase chain reaction machines, which detect Covid-19, as well as 1,050 sets of personal protective equipment, 100 viral transport media and four thermal scanners.