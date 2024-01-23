13 evacuated after offshore fish farm near Pulau Tekong catches fire; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE – Thirteen people were evacuated after an offshore fish farm near Pulau Tekong caught fire on the evening of Jan 21.

The fire, which involved a generator at the fish farm, happened at about 11.50pm, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF used a water monitor from a Rapid Response Fire Vessel to extinguish the fire.

The 13 people on the fish farm were evacuated by the Police Coast Guard before SCDF arrived.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.