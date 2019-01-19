13 passengers on bus hurt after accident with lorry in Pioneer Road

SINGAPORE - Thirteen people were hurt after the bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Pioneer Road on Friday (Jan 18).

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Pioneer Road, in the direction of Tuas Crescent, at 5.12pm.

Thirteen bus passengers were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and the National University Hospital, they said.

The passengers are believed to have suffered minor injuries, while the bus driver was not hurt.

The Straits Times understands the lorry driver had applied his emergency brake when the vehicle in front of him suddenly stopped. The bus then crashed into the rear of the lorry.

A photo sent to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News shows the bus with a badly damaged windscreen. The bus passengers appear to be sitting on the pavement next to the two vehicles.

A witness told Shin Min that a passer-by had also brought a first-aid kit to the scene after the accident.

The police are investigating the accident.