13 arrested for rioting along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested 13 men for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting along Geylang Road on Sunday (June 16).

The men are between the ages of 18 and 23, the police said in a statement on Monday.

Officers from Bedok Police Division and the Criminal Investigations Department followed up on reports of a fight along 517 Geylang Road at 3am on Sunday and arrested the 13 suspects, the statement said.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Anyone convicted for the offence of rioting under section 147 of the Penal Code may be liable for a jail term of up to seven years and may also be caned.