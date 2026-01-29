$13.5 million Toto prize split among 6 tickets

SINGAPORE – Six winning tickets shared the $13.5 million Toto jackpot on Jan 29 after the past three draws yielded no winners in Group 1.



The winning numbers were 11, 13, 16, 31, 42 and 48, while the additional number was 21 .



The prize money had initially started out at nearly $1.3 million for the Jan 19 draw and later ballooned to around $5.9 million on Jan 26 .



The final jackpot was $13,524,372 , with each winning ticket getting $2,254,062 , according to the Singapore Pools website.



A ticket must have all six winning numbers to win the Group 1 prize. In the event that there are no winners, the prize money will snowball to the next draw, up till the fourth one.



Following that, the amount will be shared among the winners in Group 2.



Of the six winning tickets, three were bought via the Singapore Pools account betting service. These were bought under the QuickPick System 7 Entry, System 7 Entry and Ordinary Entry respectively.

One ticket was bought at Lee Eng Trading Store in Tampines Street 21 under the QuickPick System 8 Entry .

Another winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven Store in Owen Road under the QuickPick System 7 Entry , and the last ticket was bought at the Sheng Siong outlet in Sengkang West Avenue under the QuickPick Ordinary Entr y.