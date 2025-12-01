Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat to be held on Dec 4; roads near Ritz-Carlton to be closed

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at a joint press conference at the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya on Jan 7.

SINGAPORE – The 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat will be held on Dec 4 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

Some roads around the area will be closed for security reasons, the police said in a statement on Dec 1.

The annual retreat between the leaders of both countries is a key platform to tackle longstanding issues and work on new areas of collaboration.

For the previous edition of the retreat on Jan 6 and 7 , Prime Minister Lawrence Wong travelled to Putrajaya in Malaysia to meet his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. The pair then announced more progress on discussions about the new Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

The police said on Dec 1 that they will conduct security checks in the vicinity of the hotel.

Members of the public are advised to comply strictly with the instructions of the police, and any non-compliance will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law, they said.

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 10pm on Dec 3 to 11.59pm on Dec 4:

Temasek Avenue (between Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard);

Right two lanes of Raffles Boulevard towards Republic Boulevard (between lamp post 12F and 19F);

Extreme right lane of Raffles Avenue towards Stamford Road (between lamp post 3 and Bayfront Avenue); and

Right two lanes of Raffles Avenue towards Stamford Road (between Bayfront Avenue and lamp post 14F).

SOURCE: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will also establish a temporary restricted area above the hotel on Dec 4 from 9am to 5.30pm, the statement added.

This means that during that time, all aerial activities, including the flying of kites and unmanned aerial aircraft such as drones inside and into the area, are prohibited.

Doing so is an offence. First-time offenders who are convicted can be fined up to $20,000.

The police remind the public to check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities is prohibited or requires a permit.