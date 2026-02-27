$12m Toto Hong Bao Draw jackpot shared among 3 winning tickets

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Queues had formed at Singapore Pools outlets islandwide ahead of the draw at 9.30pm on Feb 27.

SINGAPORE – Lady Luck shone on the holders of three winning tickets for the annual Toto Hong Bao Draw on Feb 27, with all to get a bite of the $12 million jackpot prize.

Each winning ticket will receive a share of $ 4 million .

The winning numbers are 5, 9, 20, 23, 45 and 46 . The additional number is 7 .

One winning ticket for the highly anticipated draw was bought at the Cold Storage outlet at Sengkang’s Compass One shopping mall. Another was bought at authorised retailer Wanrise at Block 47 Sims Place.

The last ticket was an iToto System 12 ticket bought at multiple locations .

Another 32 tickets split the Group 2 prize, which had a share amount of $ 77,132 .

In a video on Facebook posted at about 7pm on Feb 27, user Rich Rick Tan showed a long queue snaking around the third floor of NEX shopping mall leading to NTUC FairPrice, which is a Singapore Pools retailer.

In one Reddit post on Feb 26, a man wearing a God of Fortune costume was seen at an outlet placing his bets , leaving many netizens tickled.

The Toto Hong Bao Draw started in 2000 and has been held annually since.

To play, punters pick at least six numbers between one and 49.

Each draw yields six winning numbers and an additional number. Punters are guaranteed a cash prize if at least three of their chosen numbers are included in the six winning ones.

To win the jackpot, all six chosen numbers must match the winning ones. The amount can be shared among multiple winners.

In 2025, the $12.6 million jackpot was split among three winners .

The largest prize money won in the Group 1 category was on Feb 11, 2022, when $19.4 million was split among eight winning tickets.