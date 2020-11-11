120 from disability community discuss how to create more inclusive and caring society beyond Covid-19

SINGAPORE - About 120 members of the disability community came together over the last week to chart a path forward beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

They had discussions with Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua and former nominated MP Chia Yong Yong, who are co-chairs of two workgroups under the Third Enabling Masterplan.

The discussions were part of the Emerging Stronger Conversations that the Government has been holding to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing Singapore and solutions to emerge stronger from the crisis.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 11), Mr Masagos said they had fruitful discussions about how to achieve a post-Covid-19 Singapore that is more caring and inclusive.

The Third Enabling Masterplan is a national roadmap that guides initiatives for the disability sector from 2017 to 2021 and is focused on helping people with special needs and their caregivers across the different stages of their lives.

The two workgroups are looking at how to make it easier to access lifelong learning opportunities and employment pathways, as well as assess how technology and design in homes and the community help those with special needs live independently.

During the discussions, people with disabilities, family members, friends and those in disability-focused social service agencies shared their experiences during the pandemic and gave their views on the opportunities to be seized in a post-Covid-19 Singapore, said Mr Masagos.

Some also expressed interest in being involved in the eventual implementation of initiatives proposed by the workgroups, he added.

"Their ideas and perspectives are useful as we continue to develop new programmes and refine our policies to build an inclusive society where persons with disabilities are empowered to fulfil their potential and participate meaningfully," said Mr Masagos.