12 women and three men arrested for vice-related activities: Police

SINGAPORE - Twelve women and three men, aged between 18 and 38, have been arrested for vice-related activities.

They were rounded up in an eight-day sting operation between June 12 and 19, which targeted rented commercial and private residential units in the Scotts Road, Balestier Road, Mackenzie Road and Selegie Road areas.

Eleven women, aged between 18 and 38, were arrested for vice-related offences under the Women's Charter and one 29-year-old woman was arrested for offences under the Immigration Act.

A 37-year-old man was also arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty.

Two men, aged 25 and 31, were also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The owner of an unlicensed massage establishment will also be investigated, the police said in a statement on Monday (June 22).

Another four men, aged between 25 and 66, were also found inside these premises during the raids. Since these men had left their residences for non-essential activities, the police issued each of them a notice of a composition of $300 for flouting safe distancing regulations under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

There has been an increase in vice-related activities in residential estates, facilitated by online advertising of sexual services, the police said.

All property owners are responsible for ensuring that such illegal activities do not take place in their units, the police said. They should remain vigilant against suspicious or dubious tenants.

Owners and tenants who knowingly allow their premises to be used for vice-related activities face fines of up to $3,000 and up to three years' jail, or both if convicted under the Women's Charter. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Those acting as agents or pimps for vice related activities can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to five years, the police added.

Action will also be taken against errant massage establishment licensees under the Massage Establishment Act, where they can be punished with a fine of up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Suspected vice-related activities can be reported via the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or online at https://www.police.gov.sg/iwitness