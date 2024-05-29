12 self-radicalised Singaporean youths dealt with under ISA since 2015

SINGAPORE – Since 2015, twelve self-radicalised Singaporeans aged 20 and below have been dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA), with one thing in common: They were all radicalised online.

This group, which includes a 16-year-old who had planned attacks against two Muslims at two mosques in Singapore, make up almost a third of the 38 people dealt with under the Act in that time.

In comparison, Singapore saw just one case involving a self-radicalised youth before 2015, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on May 29, stressing that this trend is of particular concern.

“Perhaps we will face younger youths being radicalised in future,” Mr Teo said.

He pointed out that the region continues to face a persistent threat from organised terrorist groups like the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), as seen from the May 17 Ulu Tiram attack in Malaysia.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, laid out these statistics in his speech at the annual retreat of the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), a voluntary group of Islamic teachers who counsel radicalised persons and their families. The event took place at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa.

The statistics expand on a trend highlighted by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 21, when he noted in the wake of the Ulu Tiram attack that four self-radicalised youths under the age of 20 were dealt with under the ISA over the past two years.

The May 17 attack saw a 21-year-old man killing two police officers and injuring another at a police station in Ulu Tiram, Johor, before being shot dead. The suspect’s family did not mix with others as they believed only they were true Muslims, while others were infidels, Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on May 23.

Pointing out that the suspect’s father was a JI member, Mr Teo, who was speaking in Malay on May 29, said: “RRG members will recall that the JI networks in Singapore had strong links with Ulu Tiram.”

At the same time, global terrorist groups, such as ISIS, continue to inspire attacks and propagate their brand of violent ideology, aided by the internet and social media, he said.

“Youths are actively seeking guidance and meaning in their lives. They can easily come across extremist or terrorist propaganda online,” Mr Teo said of the particular challenge with youths.

“Youths become radicalised for complex reasons, including a lack of critical thinking skills, and stresses in their family and other social relationships,” he added.