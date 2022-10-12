12 scholarships and over 260 training awards given to early childhood educators and students

SINGAPORE - Twelve early childhood educators were on Tuesday given scholarships by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) to pursue bachelor's and master's degrees in early childhood education.
The awards will fund their programmes at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and National Institute of Education.
More than 260 students from the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities were also given the ECDA Training Award, which pays for courses that they are currently taking.
Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli presented the awards at a ceremony held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.
Educators are the heart of quality pre-school education, and the Government will continue to support their growth and career aspirations, he said.
Since 2015, ECDA has given out more than $86 million in 180 scholarships and 2,700 training awards.
One of the scholarship recipients on Tuesday was Ms Nurlisha Muhammed Ali, the vice-principal of PCF Sparkletots Preschool in Punggol Shore.
The 33-year-old started her career in early childhood education 12 years ago.
Although she held a diploma in information technology, she liked working with kids and hence chose to do that instead of going into a tech career.
When she first started as a pre-school teacher, her reserved and quiet disposition made managing a classroom full of rowdy children tough.
"The kids could barely hear me speaking and when it was time to sing songs for them, I was way too shy and embarrassed," she recalled.
"But later on, I realised that no matter what I do, kids will still look at their teachers as if they are superheroes," said Ms Nurlisha, who will be using the scholarship to pursue a degree in early childhood education at the SUSS.
Mr Masagos said in his address to the early childhood educators and students at the event on Tuesday: "Through your efforts, you support families, the bedrock of our society. When early childhood educators provide care and education for children, including children from disadvantaged backgrounds, they help to uplift families.
"Working parents are assured that their children are well taken care of."
He said the Government recognises that early childhood educators are now entrusted with larger responsibilities and possess more skills.
"We will do more to ensure salaries of educators are commensurate with your contributions and professional skills," he said.
The pay of pre-school educators is being reviewed and is expected to be completed by the end of this year, he added.
Ms Nurlisha said of the challenges she faces in her job: "Sometimes you might go to work feeling exhausted, or your mood might not be the best, but when you see the kids smile, it cheers you up. I think that's what keeps me going in the industry."
She added: "It would be good to have more recognition for pre-school educators because even though we are catering to a very young group, what we are doing is actually very important."