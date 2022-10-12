12 scholarships and over 260 training awards given to early childhood educators and students

SINGAPORE - Twelve early childhood educators were on Tuesday given scholarships by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) to pursue bachelor's and master's degrees in early childhood education.

The awards will fund their programmes at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and National Institute of Education.

More than 260 students from the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities were also given the ECDA Training Award, which pays for courses that they are currently taking.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli presented the awards at a ceremony held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

Educators are the heart of quality pre-school education, and the Government will continue to support their growth and career aspirations, he said.

Since 2015, ECDA has given out more than $86 million in 180 scholarships and 2,700 training awards.

One of the scholarship recipients on Tuesday was Ms Nurlisha Muhammed Ali, the vice-principal of PCF Sparkletots Preschool in Punggol Shore.

The 33-year-old started her career in early childhood education 12 years ago.

Although she held a diploma in information technology, she liked working with kids and hence chose to do that instead of going into a tech career.

When she first started as a pre-school teacher, her reserved and quiet disposition made managing a classroom full of rowdy children tough.

"The kids could barely hear me speaking and when it was time to sing songs for them, I was way too shy and embarrassed," she recalled.

"But later on, I realised that no matter what I do, kids will still look at their teachers as if they are superheroes," said Ms Nurlisha, who will be using the scholarship to pursue a degree in early childhood education at the SUSS.