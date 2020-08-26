12 on Scoot flight who tested positive no longer infectious: MOH

Twelve of 14 passengers on board an Aug 19 Scoot flight from Singapore to Tianjin, China, who had a positive Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result were deemed not infectious, while investigations are ongoing into the other two cases.

Responding to media queries yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the 12 were recovered migrant workers who had stayed in dormitories.

MOH said individuals may continue to shed viral fragments for weeks or even months after infection, which may lead to positive PCR test results. However, there is no evidence to suggest these remnant viral fragments are infectious.

"Studies so far have failed to culture viable virus from these patient samples, indicating that these individuals are no longer infectious and are thus safe for travel," MOH said.

At a virtual press conference on Aug 21, the Health Ministry's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, said: "On occasion, some of these workers may still have a positive PCR test, but all other tests done for them show that they are no longer infectious.

"We have no problems in certifying them fit for travel."

In its statement, MOH cited World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, which state that the criteria for discharging symptomatic patients from isolation without requiring retesting are 10 days after symptom onset and at least three additional days without symptoms.

For discharging asymptomatic patients, only 10 days of isolation are needed following the first positive test.

According to Singapore's discharge criteria, which are more stringent than WHO's recommended guidelines, Covid-19 patients who are assessed to be clinically well at day 21 of illness are discharged.

MOH said this is based on the latest local and international clinical and scientific evidence that shows viable virus was not found in Covid-19 patients after the second week of illness.

"Countries adopt different discharge criteria that may take into consideration factors beyond public health or scientific literature. Our discharge criteria have also been shared with the Chinese authorities," MOH said.

The Health Ministry added that Singapore is in contact with the Chinese authorities for further information on the remaining two cases.