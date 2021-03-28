12 new imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore, no community cases

SINGAPORE - There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (March 28), taking Singapore's total to 60,300.

There were no new locally transmitted cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All 12 cases were imported ones who had been placed on stay-home notice or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the sole coronavirus case in the community was a 48-year-old permanent resident who was detected when she took a pre-departure test to prepare for a trip to India.

With 10 cases discharged on Saturday, 60,098 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 32 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 113 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 126 million people. Over 2.7 million people have died.