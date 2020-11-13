12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for third day in a row

SINGAPORE -There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Friday (Nov 13), taking Singapore's total to 58,114.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the third day in a row where all new coronavirus cases were imported.

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported 11 new coronavirus cases, all of whom were imported.

All 11 cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, MOH added.

They comprised one Singaporean, three permanent residents, two work pass holders, two work permit holders, one dependant's pass holder and two short-term visit pass holders.

The 44-year-old Singaporean man, who returned from the United Arab Emirates, and the 52-year-old female dependant's pass holder, who arrived from Pakistan, were contacts of a previous case.

The three permanent residents returned from India and Bahrain.

Of the four patients currently employed in Singapore, two are work pass holders who travelled from Nepal and two are work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia.

One of the work permit holders, who showed symptoms on Tuesday, was a contact of a previous case.

The remaining two cases are short-term visit pass holders who travelled from Indonesia and Myanmar to visit their family members in Singapore.

All 11 cases tested positive while serving their quarantine. Of these, two were symptomatic.

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories, said MOH.

With 12 cases discharged on Thursday, 57,987 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 48 patients remained in hospitals as of Thursday night, while 24 were still recuperating in community facilities. None were in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 52.1 million people. More than 1.28 million people have died.