12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (March 15), taking Singapore's total to 60,117.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases or cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, MOH announced 17 new imported cases of Covid-19.

All of them were on stay-home notice when they were tested. Two had symptoms, while the rest were asymptomatic.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community fell to two cases in the past week from four cases in the week before. The number of unlinked cases in the community also decreased to two cases in the past week from three cases the week before.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the government task force tackling the pandemic, said almost 10 per cent of Singapore's population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he said more than 500,000 people have had at least the first dose.

"This month we are focusing on those in the 60 to 69 age group as well as those in priority sectors like education," he said. "As more vaccine supplies become available, we will be stepping up the programme to cover the rest of our population in good time."

Currently, only the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been approved for use here.

The first shipment of China's Sinovac vaccine arrived here late last month, but it has not yet been authorised by the Health Sciences Authority for use.

A total of 17 patients remain in hospital, with none in critical condition, while 90 are recuperating in community facilities.

Meanwhile, seven more people have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, and 59,953 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

There have been 30 deaths from complications due to Covid-19, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 118 million people. Over 2.6 million people have died.